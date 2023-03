The negative moment of the Celtics continues, increasingly followed in the Atlantic by Phila: New York passes 129-131.

For New York 38 points from Immanuel Quickley in 55′ played in place of Jalen Brunson. Alongside him 29 for Barrett with 11 rebounds, 31 for Randle with 9 rebounds.

Game with two overtimes, in the Celtics there are 40 points for Jayson Tatum with 11 rebounds and 6 assists, 29 for Jaylen Brown. And now the Bucks are 3 1/2 games away in the race for the top East.