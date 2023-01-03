The latest report from the “Los Angeles Times” confirmed that if LeBron James applies for a trade, the Lakers management will agree and will try their best to trade him to the designated team.

The Lakers will agree to James’ trade application, respect James’ choice not to stay, and try to send it to the designated team

The Lakers management has made a decision. In view of the uncertainty of Anthony Davis’ injury, there is no timetable for his comeback for the time being, and the team lineup will not be changed significantly before the trade deadline of this season. James is extremely dissatisfied with the status quo of the Lakers. He publicly stated that he does not want to waste the rest of his career just like this.

“It is certain that there is a huge difference between James and the Lakers management.” Jovan Buha, the team reporter, said that Jenny Buss and Rob Pelinka lacked confidence in James leading the team to the playoffs. It seems likely that James will miss the playoffs for the third time in five years. Jovan Buha revealed that James asked the Lakers to make a deal immediately, but unfortunately, his request was rejected.



Many media and reporters, including ESPN and “Sports Illustrated”, have received news that James clearly told the Lakers management that he does not want to waste time accompanying the team to rebuild. “James needs the Lakers to make an impossible deal now to raise the team to an impossible level of competitiveness.” Jovan Buha said that this is a threat from the James team to the Lakers. In other words, James provided the Lakers with two options, either immediately make a trade for an All-Star player, or trade him to the championship team.

《洛杉矶时报》在报道中写道：James wasn’t specific on that point, but it seemed pretty obvious he doesn’t want to stick around for another rebuild and might welcome a chance to finish his career with a championship contender once the Lakers are allowed to trade him after this season.

His message is clear: Get me help or get me out of here.



It is difficult for the Lakers management to meet James’ request. It is not that Pelinka does not want to execute the transaction, but that there are no stars in the transaction market that can really help James. For the first time, the Lakers management clearly rejected James’ request to do things that are really beneficial to the team.

“Once James makes a trade application, the Lakers will say ‘goodbye’ to him.” The Los Angeles Times conveyed the attitude of the Lakers in the report. This summer will be the beginning of the rebuilding of the Lakers. If James is willing to stay, Buss and Pelinka will welcome him. If James wants to go to a team that has a chance to win the championship, he will be satisfied.



“Since the Davis and Westbrook trade happened, the Lakers will not continue to recklessly trade future assets.” Jovan Buha said, “The Lakers are not abandoning a legendary star, just respect his choice. The Lakers finally admitted that it would be difficult for James to lead the team to win without Davis, and at the same time realized that it would be difficult for Davis to be fully healthy.

The Lakers believe that continuing to build a team around James and expect him to lead it to a title is the very definition of insanity. After the Lakers lost to the Lone Ranger in the Christmas game, James told reporters: “Until you are covered with a lot of mud, you have to repeatedly dig yourself out of the hole.” Since then, James has continued to attack the Lakers management, After his 38th birthday in Miami, he continued to express his dissatisfaction with Bass and Pelinka, and criticized the Lakers for not building a championship lineup.



The “Los Angeles Times” commented on James’ remarks: Don’t forget that James must bear at least part of the responsibility for the slow and gloomy funeral of the Lakers. (Don’t forget, this slow and morose burial is at least partially the fault of James.). James came to Los Angeles not for the Lakers, but for his later career planning, to open up a business map in Hollywood, for his family life, and the Lakers had enough chips to help him win the championship.

James brought a championship trophy to the Lakers, but he was never really with the Lakers or the Lakers fans. He also will not take a salary cut like Harden in order to win the championship. He signed a 5% increase in the maximum salary , $97.1 million in 2 years. Then, James is about to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record and complete a gorgeous turn in the Lakers, but his influence on the championship has become minimal.



The “Los Angeles Times” report finally wrote: The Lakers are tired of James’ complaints, tired of him constantly making impossible demands. James asked the Lakers to improve their lineup to compete for the championship. Ironically, there is only one way for the Lakers to build a championship team, and that is to trade James.