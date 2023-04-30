The Lakers won by 40 points, which is extremely insulting: Dillon sneaked away after the game, James Huang reminded his teammates to be calm and a real leader – yqqlm

Original title: The Lakers won by 40 points, which is extremely insulting: Dillon sneaked away after the game, and Zhan Huang reminded his teammates to calm down and be a real leader

On April 29, Beijing time, the Lakers staged a black seven. In this battle, James scored 22 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, Thick Eyebrow had 16 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks, and Russell had 31 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists. victory. After the game, James was quite calm, and he reminded his teammates that they had only passed the first round. And Dillon slipped away quietly again, and kept silent after the game.

In this game, Russell continued his fiery state, hitting consecutive three-pointers as soon as he came up, and stopped the Grizzlies again in the opening 99 seconds. At the end of the three quarters, he has scored 28 points. In the fourth quarter, Russell came up and hit a three-pointer. At this time, James, who was resting off the court, got up to celebrate him, and his thick eyebrows also laughed happily to celebrate. James also maintained an efficient performance, fulfilled his promises, and performed well with thick eyebrows, and he integrated offense and defense. After the game, Lao Zhan reminded his teammates to calm down and show leadership. As for Dillon, according to Tim MacMahon, Dillon left before the media was allowed into the locker room, and he slipped away quietly, seemingly unwilling to be interviewed. In this round of the series, Dillon played a total of 6 games, averaging 10.5 points, 3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.2 steals per game. The three shooting percentages were 31.2%, 23.8%, and 71.4%. Interestingly, in this game, the Lakers won 125-85, winning exactly 40 points. Before that, Dillon provoked James, claiming that scoring 40 points would win his respect. Now the Lakers have won by 40 points. I have to say, Very insulting.

