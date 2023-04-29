Yellow to Laurentino, found the body of a man in the park

The body of a 57-year-old man was found in the early afternoon of Saturday in the Laurentino-Acqua Acetosa nature reserve, the green area surrounding the so-called “Laurentino 38”. The alarm was raised by the man’s sister-in-law, who was looking for him and who found him, now lifeless, in an isolated area of ​​the reserve.

The carabinieri intervened on the spot, with the relief section and the coroner who carried out an initial examination of the body. The death dates back to Thursday at the latest, and no obvious signs of violence were found on the man’s body. The most probable hypothesis, in the light of the discovery of some syringes, is that the death was caused by an overdose, but no hypothesis is currently excluded.

The magistrate on duty, informed of the incident, has already given a mandate to the coroner to carry out the autopsy and the toxicological examination. In these hours, the carabinieri are also collecting elements from the 57-year-old’s acquaintances, relatives and friends to reconstruct what exactly happened.







