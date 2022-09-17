Home Sports The leader of the Chinese Super League meets the challenge!The core midfielder will return to China after missing 4 rounds of the league and return in late October – yqqlm
The leader of the Chinese Super League meets the challenge!The core midfielder will return to China after missing 4 rounds of the league and return in late October

The leader of the Chinese Super League meets the challenge!The core midfielder will return to China after missing 4 rounds of the league and return in late October – yqqlm
2022-09-17 11:22
Original title: The leader of the Chinese Super League meets the challenge!The core midfielder will miss 4 rounds of the league and return in late October

Sohu Sports News, on September 17, Beijing time, according to the “Morning News”, Stanciu has taken the opportunity to return to Romania to participate in the UEFA Nations League and will miss 4 rounds of the Chinese Super League.

The “Morning News” said that Stanqiu, the core foreign aid of the Chinese Super League leader Wuhan Three Towns team, set off from Guangzhou yesterday and made a transfer in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to return to Romania. As the Romania international, he will represent the national team in the UEFA Nations League games on September 23 and September 27.

It is estimated that Stanqiu will miss the two league games in early October in addition to missing the last two rounds of make-up games, and he is expected to catch up with the Chinese Super League in late 10.

As the Chinese Super League leader this winter, Stanciu currently ranks first in the league assists list with 8 assists; he also ranks fifth in the scorer list with 7 goals.Return to Sohu, see more


