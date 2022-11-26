The little prince of Qatar went to the scene again. Netizens collectively watched: After removing the turban, his appearance exploded

Following the 1-1 draw between the Netherlands and Ecuador in the Group A group stage, the host Qatar, which lost 1-3 to Senegal earlier in the day, became the first team in this World Cup to miss the group stage.

During this game, the little prince of Qatar also appeared again. At the World Cup match, the little prince of Qatar became popular because of his emoji. Many people said that Raib, the mascot of the Qatar World Cup, was designed in the image of this little prince, right? Chinese netizens even affectionately called Raib as “wonton skin”.

After the little Qatari prince knew that he was popular in China, he specially recorded a video to thank the Chinese netizens. The heartbroken expression on the stands at that time was really distressing. The little prince’s mentality was about to collapse at that time. Happiness can’t be bought either.

The little Qatari prince with braces is actually very immature. He is so attentive to Chinese netizens this time, which really makes people feel very kind!

At the same time, there was a Qatari prince who became popular at the same time, and this one became popular not because of his emoji, but because of his good looks. With the background of the old handsome guy Beckham, this Qatari prince turned out to be relaxed win.