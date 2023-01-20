On January 20th, Beijing time, the Lone Ranger can chase LaVine! NBA star Pierce talked about the Lone Ranger on the “What`s Burnin” program. When asked about a second superstar the Mavericks could pursue, Pierce mentioned LaVine’s name.

When Ben asked about the second star that the Lone Ranger could pursue, Pierce said: “When Doncic is not playing well, you need a player to stand up. I have to say LaVine. I think he is enough, He’s young, he’s proven he’s a scorer, he can score 20, 25.

“Talented players also need talented players,” Pierce said. “Some people say whether Bosh, Wade, and LeBron can adapt. Talented people will naturally figure it out. You need to put some good players around Doncic to help. he.”

The Bulls have a poor record this season. They currently only rank 10th in the Eastern Conference with 21 wins and 24 losses. In this situation, LaVine is tradable. But what bargaining chips should the Lone Ranger use in exchange for LaVine?

Disclaimer: Sina exclusive manuscript, unauthorized reprinting is prohibited!