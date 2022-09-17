Original title: The more critical the game, the more stable it is!The French core is still threatening 14+3 per game, the final is still the most important weapon

On September 17, 2022, Beijing time, the first match of the men’s basketball European Cup semi-final was between France and Poland. The French team had a complete advantage in the game. From the beginning of the first quarter, they were able to completely suppress The opponent, in the end, they defeated the opponent with a big score of 95:54 and easily advanced to the final, only one step away from the championship!

The team’s best player in this game was Yabusele, who scored 22 points. Apart from Yabusele, the team scored the most points was Fournier. Although he only scored 10 points, he was present. The stability of the game is still very good, and he also sent 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal. This kind of performance is still worthy of recognition. Although his efficiency in the previous game was not high, in such a critical game he was completely No wasted opportunity and it is very efficient!

In fact, in the first eight games of this European Cup, Fournier played well, averaging 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 39% from the field and 31.6% from three-pointers. , It can be said that these two hit rates are not high, which is also the reason why many fans criticized the squadron Fournier in this cup. But in fact, Fournier is still the most important part of the team in the game. Although he does not have the dominance of crazy scoring, he can also score 40 points in these three knockout games, and he also hit 7 three-pointers. The most important thing is The point is that with a pitcher of Fournier’s level, no team dares to let him out on the perimeter. As long as he is present, he can threaten the opponent!

As the most important outside core of the French team, Fournier's performance in the final will be the key to the French team's ability to win the championship. His experience and shooting ability in the game will become the team's most important weapon!





Editor: