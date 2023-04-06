Home Sports The most beautiful beaches of Kythira, one of the most authentic Greek islands
The most beautiful beaches of Kythira, one of the most authentic Greek islands

The most beautiful beaches of Kythira, one of the most authentic Greek islands

Kythira it is one of the most beautiful islands in Greece, but it is among the least frequented, one more reason to spend a holiday there in the summer of 2023.
Look at the photos of gallery, on the most beautiful beaches of Kythira e about the things you can do on this beautiful and authentic island.

Kythira, also called Kythera or The Isle of Venus, is one of the largest islands and is rich in trekking routes there are other things too, such as the beautiful mountain panorama and many trails to be covered by bike or on foot.

Kythira beaches

Physically and culturally distant from the Cyclades and their nightlife, Kythira is the ideal choice for those looking for a beautiful sea, relaxation and authenticity, the mix that creates that atmosphere that makes you fall in love with Greece.

The island has an infinite number of beaches: rocky, sandy small, large, easy to reach or hidden away. The most beautiful they are those of Melidoni, Fyri Ammos, Halkos, Plateia Ammos, Limionas and Oheles.

Kythira cosa vedere

there are some must-see things in Kythira.
For example i Watermills in the Neraid Rivera, a fascinating sight and one of the most enjoyable walks in Kythira.
Or the Venetian castle of Kato Hora Mylopotamoua village, founded after the destruction of Paleohora,xge houses the ruins of a Venetian castle, churches and houses dating back to the late 15th century.
Worth a visit too Avlemonasa small Cycladic-style port, where you can swim and see the wonderful old Kavalini villa with its sundial.

Where is Kythira?

Kythira is located south of Peloponnesereachable flight with a stopover in Athens or by ship, both from Athens and from the ports of the Peloponnese, i.e Neapolis and Gythio.

