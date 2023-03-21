Home Sports The national football team sent New Zealand to welcome the first warm-up match on March 23 – yqqlm
The national football team sent New Zealand to welcome the first warm-up match on March 23

On the afternoon of March 18, the Chinese men’s football team held an open training session in Guangzhou. Both Wu Lei and Lin Liangming, the “new and old players” of the national team, said that they will go all out to play well in the two warm-up matches with the New Zealand national team.

The first training session of the new national football coach Jankovic has been carried out for more than two weeks. Regarding the training effect during this period, Wu Lei revealed that the more important task for the players is to understand the requirements of the coach as soon as possible. After running in, everyone has been able to understand Jankovic’s technical and tactical thinking well. Compared with the past, the new coach has stricter requirements on team discipline, skills and tactics, and even life. In Wu Lei’s view, every international player now needs to “be strict with himself”.

When coaching the men’s Asian Games team, Jankovic’s training was known as “devil intensity”. Wu Lei admitted that the two weeks of training have been very hard. “The head coach’s requirements for the players’ physical condition are the most basic requirements for football players. The requirement, whether in life or on the pitch, is that everyone has a responsibility to themselves and to the team.”

On March 23 and 26, the national football team will play two warm-up matches with the New Zealand national team away from home. This is also the team’s first appearance after last year’s top 12 match. Wu Lei said: “We want to show a new look. After the head coach came, he emphasized a lot of details, hoping to win the game on the premise of doing a good job of defense. The head coach also said that the national team does not have the concept of friendly matches. It’s to win.” As a newcomer to the national team for the first time, Lin Liangming also hopes to help the team in the game, “We will implement the technical and tactical arrangements of the head coach and go all out to play these two games well.”

Last night, the national football team set off from Guangzhou to New Zealand. At 14:00 Beijing time on the 23rd, the two sides will have their first warm-up match.

