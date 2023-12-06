The National Rifle Shooting Team uses military training to strengthen their morale – Sports – China Engineering Network

The National Rifle and Pistol Shooting Team Prepares for Paris Olympics with Military Training

China Sports News reporter Hu Jianhua

The National Rifle and Pistol Shooting Team is gearing up for the Paris Olympics with an intense winter training program that includes military-style training. At the Fifth Ring Square of the Sports Center of the State Sports General Administration, athletes and coaches are starting their days with military drills, aiming to strengthen their style and ignite their fighting spirit.

Following the 2023 ISSF World Cup Finals, the preliminary team of the National Rifle and Pistol Shooting Team regrouped at the Shooting Sports Center of the General Administration of Sports to kick off their winter training. The team is taking inspiration from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to learn the fine style and sense of rules of “obeying the party’s command, having a good style, and being able to win battles”. This military training is intended to further strengthen organizational discipline and teamwork spirit as the team prepares for the Paris Olympics.

Despite the below-zero temperatures in Beijing, the athletes and coaches are fully embracing the military training, showing their tenacious fighting spirit and discipline without fear of hardship or fatigue. The team is committed to transforming the results of military training into a powerful driving force for their Olympic preparations.

In addition to military training, the team is also focusing on safety and ethics. They are conducting internal affairs and grooming, ethics inspections, and anti-doping “five products” inspections to ensure the safety of athletes’ lives and training. The team is firmly establishing the awareness of “getting a gold medal for morality, a gold medal for style, and a clean gold medal”, and is uncompromisingly adhering to a “zero occurrence” and “zero tolerance” policy for doping problems.

At a recent winter training mobilization meeting, the National Rifle and Pistol Shooting Team studied the spirit of the General Administration of Sports‘ winter training mobilization meeting and the Paris Olympic Games preparation and inventory work meeting. The team is committed to implementing the “eight mechanisms,” studying the winning rules, and adhering to the “three from one” training principle as they go all out to prepare for the Paris Olympics.

With their dedication to military-style training and a focus on discipline and teamwork, the National Rifle and Pistol Shooting Team is shaping up to be a fierce competitor at the Paris Olympics.

