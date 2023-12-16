The National Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships opened with Xu Aili winning the gold and Wu Dajing winning the men’s 500m championship

The National Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships kicked off with a bang at the Qitaihe Sports Center on December 16, 2023. The opening day saw Xu Aili from Qitaihe clinching the gold in the women’s 1500m event, while Wu Dajing secured the top spot in the men’s 500m event.

The opening ceremony was a spectacle to behold, featuring mesmerizing ice performances by young athletes from the Ice Sports Training Center of Qitaihe Vocational College and Qitaihe Winter Sports Center. The crowd was left in awe by the display of skill and talent, showcasing the deep heritage and strong reserve talents of the “City of Olympic Champions”.

Qitaihe, the host city for this year’s championships, has a rich culture deeply rooted in short track speed skating. The city has produced 12 Winter Olympic and world champions, including iconic names such as Yang Yang, Wang Meng, Sun Linlin, and Fan Kexin. Qitaihe has earned a total of 178 world-class gold medals, including 7 Winter Olympic gold medals and has broken world records 16 times. Additionally, the city has won 555 national gold medals and sent 326 outstanding athletes to the province and the country. Qitaihe has been designated as a “National Key High-level Sports Reserve Talent Base” and “National Short Track Speed ​​Skating Qitaihe Sports Training Base” by the State Sports General Administration. In 2022, the city was awarded the title of “City of Olympic Champions” by the Chinese Olympic Committee.

The competition on the first final day was intense, with Xu Aili and Wu Dajing emerging victorious in their respective events. Xu Aili’s win in the women’s 1500m event was a particularly special moment, as the hometown favorite delighted the crowd with her stellar performance. Wu Dajing displayed outstanding skill and determination in securing first place in the men’s 500m event.

Looking ahead, the final day of the championships promises to be an exhilarating affair, with a total of 5 gold medals up for grabs in the men’s and women’s 1000 meters and three relay events. The event is set to conclude on the 17th, culminating in the crowning of champions in these highly anticipated events.

The Qitaihe Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government are dedicated to using the championships as an opportunity to further accelerate the development of ice and snow sports venues, strengthen the training of reserve talents, and bolster efforts in developing the ice and snow economy. The city aims to build a reputation as a “city of Olympic champions and a hometown of leisure sports,” while making significant contributions to the development of ice and snow sports at the provincial and national levels.

