The Gallur track in Madrid hosts the Spanish Indoor Championships this week from Friday to Sunday

Mariano Garcia, Jordan Diaz and Mechaal, icons in a Nationals without Peleteiro, Maria Vincent, Katir or Garcia Romo

The Madrid track of Gallur hosts this weekend from Friday to Sunday a Spanish Championship that will serve to outline the selection that will participate from March 2 to 5 in the European Championships in Istanbul.

It will be an event full of strong emotions and intense and open duels despite the important absences of Ana Peleteiro (she was a mother on December 20), Mohamed Katir after his ‘nonsense’ on Wednesday in the 3,000 meters of Lievin (second mark in history) and Mario García Romo (both resign from the European), María Vicente, Sara Gallego, Bernat Erta and Héctor Santos (all of them due to various physical problems) plus Bruno Hortelano who has only competed in 60 smooth this winter and Dídac Salas ‘retired’ after being left out of the past World Cup for a difficult decision to understand.

Mariano García is one of the stars of Spanish athletics and of these Spanish Championships. Gold in 2022 in the Indoor World Cup and in the European outdoors, the Murcian is the favorite in 800 after his 1:45.26 from Boston with Pablo Sánchez-Valladares, Saúl Ordóñez and Adri Ben as main rivals.

Still without being able to compete as a Spaniard until the Paris 2024 Games, Barca Jordan Díaz has just broken his Spanish triple jump record with 17.49 meters, although outdoors it has it at 17.87. Asier Martínez, world bronze in 110 hurdles, will face Quique Llopis who has run two hundredths faster this year with 7.55. And Adel Mechaal, who has just made a mark of the year in 1,500, reaches 3,000 with a magnificent 7:30.82 to face the ‘obstaclers’ Fernando Carro, Sebas Martos and Dani Arce.

Jordan Díaz arrives at the top of the Gallur event | EFE

In the goodbye of the long jumper Marieta Jover and in the heptathlon debut of the eternal ‘fourth’ in longitude Eusebio Cáceres To face ex-European champion Jorge Ureña, the duel in 400 meters between Lucas Búa, Óscar Husillos, Iñaki Cañal and ‘Manu’ Guijarro or that of Jesús Gómez and Ignacio Fontes in the ‘milqui’ stands out.

Jaël Bestué from Barcelona will challenge Maribel Pérez in 60 sprintsthe recovered Laura Bueno leads the year in 400 (52.67), Lorea Ibarzabal will display her 2:01.00 in 800 (second Spanish all-time after Maite Martínez), the recovered Esther Guerrero is the rival to beat in 1,500 (4:06.70 on the way to her Spanish record in the mile), Marta Pérez in 3,000 meters, Belén Toimil in weight and Teresa Errandonea in 60 hurdles without forgetting that she will face the young Xènia Benach and Paula Blanquer.