The Council of Ministers, we learn from government sources, has approved the decree law on the transfer of building bonus credits. The approval, the same sources explain, was unanimous. And it provides for an important squeeze, with the total stop on the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice. “For the purposes of public finance coordination, public administrations, the decree reads, “cannot be assignees of tax credits”

Confedilizia, “Perplexed about the elimination of the assignment of credit”

«The transfer of credit was born in 2016, well before the introduction of the superbonus, to encourage the use of tax deductions by less well-off families. In the following years, the mechanism has been modified in various ways, questionable as everything. At least perplexing, if confirmed, is the Government’s choice to eliminate this system altogether. We are confidently awaiting the news and explanations that will be provided, but throwing the baby out with the bathwater would not be the wisest choice”, stated the president of Confedilizia, Giorgio Spaziani Testa.

