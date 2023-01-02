Home Sports the new piece of music from the national teams – Video Gazzetta.it
the new piece of music from the national teams – Video Gazzetta.it

the new piece of music from the national teams – Video Gazzetta.it

Together with the new logo, the FIGC presented a musical system that ranges from the sound logo of the new shield to the complete sound theme, passing through various variations. The concept is “The sound of a nation beating as one” and is realized in two simple notes with a strongly emotional character. The complete piece, entitled “Azzurri”, was composed and produced by Enrico Giaretta and Maurizio D’Aniello and is embellished by the voice of soprano Susanna Rigacci, known for her collaborations with Maestro Ennio Morricone.

