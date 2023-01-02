The current number of beneficiaries of the Citizenship Income and Pension in Friuli Venezia Giulia is approximately 9,500 households (in November 2022), which include almost 15,000 people. Approximately 80% of households receive income (7,515), the remaining 20% ​​the citizen’s pension (1,951). The average amounts are equal to 475 euros for income and 255 euros for the citizenship pension. This was announced by the Ires Fvg researcher Alessandro Russo who reworked INPS data.

Since these measures were established, Russo specifies, the maximum number was recorded in September 2020, with just under 13,000 core earners in the region; the minimum was reached in February 2021, equal to 7,000 beneficiaries. In the latter part of this year the figure appears to have stabilized at values ​​below 10,000 units. To correctly read the monthly flow data, it must be considered that one of the necessary requirements for the purpose of disbursing and maintaining the benefit is that the ISEE is less than 9,360 euros.

This condition determines a decrease in the number of beneficiaries in February of each year, as a part of them no longer fall within this threshold at the time of presentation of the new Single Substitute Declaration (which usually takes place precisely at the beginning of the year) . Another moment of sharp decline in the number of beneficiaries (of basic income only) is recorded at the end of the 18-month cycle, when a one-month suspension is envisaged, at the end of which it is still possible to re-submit the application to start again perceive the measure. For this reason, for example, in October 2020 the number of earners dropped by as much as 3,000 units in Fvg compared to the previous month (the tool was in fact introduced 18 months earlier, in April 2019).

Two out of three households are made up of only one person

The average number of members of the beneficiary households has significantly decreased over time. In August 2019 it was equal to 1.9 people in the region, currently it stands at 1.6 (1.7 for recipients of the citizenship income, 1.1 for those who benefit from the citizenship pension). The nuclei with a single component are currently 63.5% of the total in Fvg; at the territorial level, it goes from 57.8% in the province of Pordenone to 67.1% in that of Trieste. From this point of view, our region has the highest value in Italy and the provinces of Trieste, Gorizia and Udine are in the top five positions by incidence of single-member households on the total beneficiaries of the measure (the national average is 45 .7%).

Almost half live in Trieste or Udine

If we consider all households receiving at least one month’s salary during the year, their number in the region is higher and equal to 14,377 (in the first eleven months of 2022). At a territorial level, it is interesting to note that the beneficiaries of the measure are concentrated in the largest municipalities, not only in absolute terms but also in relation to the number of inhabitants. In particular, almost half of them live in just two Municipalities: a Triestewhich includes almost a third of the total (32.2% in 2022) ea Udine (13.4%). If we compare the number of people living in a family that receives a support measure and the total number of residents in the major centers of the region, it can be observed that in Trieste this incidence in 2022 is equal to 3.6%, followed by Udine with 3.5%, from Gorizia with 3.3% and from Monfalcone with 3.2%. Pordenone has a decidedly lower value, with 2.1% of the population affected by the measure.

In the rest of the region, including mountain areas, the average incidence is just 1.3%. If we examine the data of all the Municipalities, even the smallest ones (where, however, a variation of a few units can have a significant impact in percentage terms), it can be seen that only Pulfero and Vito d’Asio exceed 4%; on the contrary Moruzzo and Sappada show the lowest values (0.2% of residents in both cases). In Italy the “coverage rate” of the citizen’s Income/Pension is three times that of our region, equal to 6.2% of the population in the period January-November 2022 (compared to 2.1% overall in Fvg), with a peak in Campania equal to 15.5%.