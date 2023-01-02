Although intermittent fasting is a rather common practice, recently many have started talking about the fact that it is quite harmful.

So let’s try to shed some light on this habit to avoid causing damage to our body by subjecting ourselves to overly restrictive diets.

There are many people who, especially after the Christmas holidays, undergo the intermittent fasting to be able to lose a few pounds quickly. However, it is a rather difficult diet to follow and absolutely not suitable for everyone.

We must therefore pay a lot of attention because not only can cause damage to the body but it could also turn out to be completely useless. Let us therefore shed light on this practice to try to understand what risks we expose ourselves to by exploiting this regime.

Intermittent fasting, is it really as bad as they say?

Intermittent fasting is a very particular diet that involves take in all nutrients within a very specific time window and to eat absolutely nothing for the rest of the day. However, it is a diet that is absolutely not suitable for everyone and which according to the researchers could also increase the risk of developing certain chronic diseases.

In fact, recently a study byUniversity of Tennessee found that this type of diet is actually quite harmful because our bodies are made for regularly take three meals a day and if these are done in a limited time window, the risk of premature death increases due to the fact that eating too much or in any case too quickly subjects the metabolism to rather high stress.

The study started by analyzing the health conditions of those who skipped a main meal; who, for example, assumed nothing a Breakfast had a higher risk of contracting cardiovascular disease, while those who ate nothing a lunch oppure a cena increased the risk of other types of diseases.

Among study participants who ate three meals a day, the death rate was significantly lower – about 30% less mortality from general causes and approx 83% fewer deaths from heart disease. Starting therefore from this assumption it is logical to conclude that intermittent fasting it is not indicated at all not even in case of good health conditions.