The next day of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, the Chinese team won two more bronze medals 2023-02-12

Author: Wu Junkuan, Wang Qinou

According to the Chinese Athletics Association, the 2023 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, which is being held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, entered the second competition day on the 11th local time. bronze medal.

In the women’s triple jump competition, Chen Ting of the Chinese team ranked third with a jump of 13.52 meters in the fifth round. Davronova of Uzbekistan won the championship with 13.98 meters.

Both Chinese players in the men’s 400m event entered the final. Fan Tianrui ranked third with a time of 47.30 seconds, and Gu Xiaofei ranked fifth with a time of 48.60 seconds. Qatar’s Ibrahim won the championship with a score of 46.25 seconds.

In other competitions involving Chinese players that day, Shi Yuhao ran 6.70 seconds in the men’s 60-meter final and finally ranked sixth; the young player of the Chinese team, Huang Yi, stopped in the semi-finals. In the women’s 60m hurdles preliminaries, both Chen Jiamin and Dai Yiru successfully passed and entered the final on the 12th. In the men’s high jump qualifying competition, Wang Zhen, the champion of the National Games, advanced smoothly, while Wu Guobiao, another player of the Chinese team, failed to enter the final.