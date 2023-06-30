The numbers of the two rookies of the Lakers announced: Sifino No. 11, Lewis No. 21 & formerly Beverly – yqqlm

2023-06-30 08:10 Source: Live

Original title: The numbers of the two rookies of the Lakers announced: Sifino No. 11, Lewis No. 21 & formerly Beverly

Live Broadcast, June 30 News Today, the number name reporter Etienne Catalan reported the jersey numbers of the two rookies of the Lakers.

Among them, the No. 17 pick Jaylen Hood Sifino will wear the No. 11 jersey in the new season. The previous owner of the jersey was Davin Reed (2023).

The No. 40 show Maxwell-Lewis will wear the No. 21 jersey. Its previous owner was Beverly (2023).

