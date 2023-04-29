How to create your own urban garden at home

Basic tips for growing your own food

Why not take advantage of that little space we have on the roof, in the garden or on the terrace to plant tomatoes, peppers or strawberries? It is no longer just because of the economic savings that this can entail, but also because of the peace of mind that comes from knowing that these products are totally healthy, without pesticides of any kind, and absolutely ecological. Creating an urban garden at home is becoming a healthy hobby that shows the great possibilities that small spaces have in apparently unsuitable places for it.

There are many websites where you will find information on how to make your urban garden. We have chosen the advice offered by Efe Agro colleagues for its simplicity and easy understanding.

This video already offers you some important guidelines to introduce you to this exciting activity.

Advantages of having an urban garden

The most notable benefits of having an urban garden at home, even if it only consists of two or three plants, are the help to biological and mental balance, which is reflected in a better quality of life.

The educational component that this initiative represents for families with children is also important, since respect for nature and the environment is encouraged.

But, above all, the possibility of consuming fresh food free of toxic chemicals stands out.

How to decide the type of garden

To choose the type of urban garden that we are going to create, it is important to choose a place in the house close to a source of natural light, as well as the space that we are going to allocate to this adventure. The most common are:

-Vegetable patch on the floor: are possible only if you have a garden or a small space of land available. They offer many possibilities by having a larger surface area.

-Vegetable patch on tables or drawers cultivation: they can be built with recycled materials and offer great possibilities and facilities. Likewise, it is possible to easily fit them into the available space and they also work as a decorative object.

-Vegetable patch in pots: When you have space in different areas of the house, this is the perfect option, since the pots can be distributed and repositioned individually.

-Vegetable patch vertical: apart from being a very fashionable decorative piece, they are the perfect alternative for flats with little available space.

Urban garden at home | Agencies

What can I grow?

The most reasonable option is to start with few crops, simple and easy to maintain, and gradually increase their quantity and diversity, bearing in mind that there are certain crops that can be grown throughout the year but most are seasonal. Among the easiest to start with are:

–All year: carrots, spinach, chard, parsley.

-In spring Summer: strawberries, tomatoes, beans, peas, aubergines.

-In Autumn Winter: peas, onions, peppers, leeks, beets.

How to sow and how to maintain it

Planting can be done directly in the final location of the plant, or in a nursery to protect it in the early stages of development. Many times this last option is recommended, not only to protect the plants, but also to better distribute the space and then transplant them when they have a certain development.

Once we have chosen the types of crops we want, it is also the choice of compost and fertilizer is importantas well as discarding products that contain chemicals and ensuring safety, which is why even certain organic fertilizers recommend their application with gloves and protective glasses, among other safety elements.

Image of an urban garden | Agencies

It is essential to follow the dose and frequency of application that appear in the instructions for each product.

Irrigation It can be both manual and programmed drip, which will depend on the time available and the preference of each one.

Harvest It is the most awaited process by all, but it must be carried out at the right time. Some fruits, such as tomatoes, are harvested when they are ripe, but others, such as cucumbers or courgettes, must be harvested before they are ripe.

A garden at home requires time and dedication, but the benefits it will bring us are worth it. In addition, family garden care routines can be established to distribute the work, and the little ones will enjoy while they learn important values ​​of respect for nature and sustainability.