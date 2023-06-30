Home » The sci-fi blockbuster sequel “Dune 2” revealed the official trailer “Sweet Tea” roared to shock thousands of troops and the grand world showed its true face.
Sohu Entertainment News The sci-fi blockbuster sequel “Dune 2” directed by Denis Villeneuve released an official trailer, grand, magnificent and hideous, “Sweet Tea” played by Timothée Chalamet, the vengeful prince Paul Atreides roared , Deter thousands of troops.

Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson return, Florence Pugh joins as Princess Illeron, Austin Butler as Phaede-Rosa, Léa Seydoux as Madame Margot, Christopher Walken as Padisha Emperor Shadam IV. Denis Villeneuve returns to direct and write, Hans Zimmer returns to the soundtrack, and it will be released in North America on November 3 this year.

