Corresponding to the Xperia mobile phone Mocopi motion capture tool, the international version is released outside Japan-ePrice.HK

The Sony Mocopi motion capture tool released at the end of last year is a set of 6 sensors that allow users to wear them on the head, waist, hands and ankles. As long as they are paired with Xperia or other Android phones, the phone will be able to capture real-time Detect and record the user’s physical movements, and then present them as 3D characters in the virtual world.

Easily capture body movements

Some foreign media pointed out that Mocopi is a tool developed by Sony to enter the metaverse, and it can also be applied to VTuber, which is very popular in Japan, so that creators can more easily appear as 3D virtual characters. Sony Mocopi’s shape design is similar to Apple’s AirTag tracker. It is very light and convenient to carry or wear. When it was launched in Japan in January this year, the local media and some creators gave good reviews after trying it out.

Break out of Japan and land in the United States

Mocopi has always been sold only in the Japanese market, and foreign consumers have to rely on parallel imports or purchasing agents to get started. Fortunately, Sony has just announced the launch of an international version. Mocopi will be available in the United States from July 14th, and the local price is 449 US dollars (about HK $3,518), which is slightly more expensive than Japan’s 49,500 yen (about HK$2,679).

