Samsung Galaxy S23 with contract: The three best tariff deals

PR/Business Insider On February 1, 2023, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy S23, which was released on February 17. The new generation consists of the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra. Depending on the version and memory option, the three smartphones cost between 949.00 euros and 1819.00 euros. You get the Samsung Galaxy S23 a little cheaper if you buy it with a contract. So you basically save some money when you buy cell phones in connection with a tariff. You can read here where you can currently find the best contracts and tariffs for the Samsung Galaxy S23. Our recommendations: the S23 with the Telekom green LTE 10GB* contract, the S23 Plus with the O2 Mobile L* contract and the S23 Ultra with the Telekom Magenta Mobil M 5G* contract.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is here! After a long wait and a lot of speculation on the Internet, Samsung presented the new generation of smartphones on February 1, 2023. As part of the Galaxy Unpacked event, which had the motto “Made for Moonlight” (“made for moonlight”), the South Korean manufacturer presented the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The three new smartphones have been officially on the market since February 17, 2023. Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra* How much does the Samsung Galaxy S23 cost? Cost point for the new Galaxy generation? Depending on the version and memory option, the new smartphones can cost between EUR 949.00 and EUR 1819.00. The cheapest model is the Samsung Galaxy S23 with 128 gigabytes of storage space, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most expensive version with one terabyte of storage space. Here we have listed all prices for the different S23 models again: Model Preis Samsung Galaxy S23 128 Gigabyte / 256 Gigabyte 949.00 euros to 1009.00 euros Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 256 Gigabyte / 512 Gigabyte 1199.00 euros to 1319.00 euros Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256 Gigabyte / 512 Gigabyte / 1 Terabyte 1399.00 euros / 1579.00 euros or 1819.00 euros read too Samsung Galaxy S23: All important information about the new smartphone generation Samsung Galaxy S23 with contract: The right tariff for the new cell phone It can make sense to buy the S23 with a contract. A study by the consumer organization Stiftung Warentest has shown that it is usually cheaper to buy a smartphone together with a contract for a tariff. So you can save a few euros a month on the mobile phone tariff. In addition, you do not have to pay for the mobile phone immediately, but can pay it off in installments month by month. If you get the Samsung Galaxy S23 with a contract, you don’t have to raid your account first. See also Microsoft disclosed in a document handed over to the British Competition and Markets Authority that it will create its own mobile game software market service platform | New Technology Information | Digital Important: If you buy a smartphone with a tariff, you should always make sure that you cancel the contract on time at the end of the minimum term. In most cases, it is not worth keeping the tariff when the smartphone has been paid off. So it’s best to put a reminder in your calendar when you sign the contract! read too Comparison: These are the best mobile phone tariffs in May 2023 – with or without a mobile phone Samsung Galaxy S23: Here you will find the right collective agreement for the new smartphone Are you looking for a suitable contract for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus or S23 Ultra? Then you are in the right place. You can find the best tariff offers in our tariff calculator. In order for the deals to be displayed to you, all you have to do is select the S23 of your choice under the “Tarife mit Handy” tab. You can also specify how much data volume or free minutes you need and how much you want to pay once and monthly for the S23 with a contract. Then our tariff calculator spits out the right offers for you. “> External content not available “> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Quick guide: Find a contract for the Samsung Galaxy S23

Select the “Tariffs with mobile phone” tab Select Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus or S23 Ultra Optional: define data volume, free minutes, one-time costs and monthly rate Scroll through results

Tariff recommendation: Inexpensive contract for the Samsung Galaxy S23

Don’t want to search for suitable offers yourself? No problem, we have already looked around for you and are presenting three tariffs for the S23, the S23 Plus and the S23 Ultra. When selecting the tariffs, we made sure that there was a good balance between the monthly rate and the one-off costs. Important: You should definitely cancel some of these contracts after the minimum term has expired, as they become more expensive afterwards. In addition, there may be shipping costs that we have not taken into account in our calculation, so that the different deals remain comparable.

Media Markt has the Samsung Galaxy S23 with the contract Telekom green LTE 10GB*. As part of this offer, you will receive the smartphone and ten gigabytes of data per month at 25 Mbit/s. There are also four additional gigabytes as a data snack on top and a telephone flat rate in all German networks. What does that cost? You will be charged EUR 29.99 per month for this. After the end of the minimum term of 24 months, this rate increases to EUR 31.99. In addition, you have to be prepared for two one-time payments: the connection price of 39.99 euros and the device down payment of 79.00 euros. Tip: To make the deal even sweeter, you will receive a switching bonus of EUR 50.00 if you send an SMS with “Bonus” to the number 22234 with your new S23.

The contract for the S23 at a glance

Contract: Telekom green LTE 10GB Data volume: 14 Gigabyte Telephone flat rate: and SMS-Flatrate: no Monthly charges: 29,99 Euro One-time costs: 118.99 euros for connection and deposit Minimum term: 24 Fun A notice: Secure a EUR 50.00 switching bonus

Is the offer worth it?

The total cost of this offer is 838.75 euros. If you deduct the change bonus (reminder: SMS with “Bonus” to 22234), you still have 788.75 euros. Spread over the 24-month term, this corresponds to an effective rate of 32.86 euros per month.

How worthwhile the contract is, however, only becomes clear when you deduct not only the switching bonus, but also the device price from the total costs. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is currently available from EUR 689.00 (cheapest offer at Idealo*). After that, only 99.75 euros remain, which are due for the tariff. That means: You only pay 4.16 euros per month for 14 gigabytes and a telephone flat rate in all German networks!

Are you looking for a contract for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus? Then you can get the cell phone at Media Markt together with the tariff O2 Mobile L* back up with 70 gigabytes of data volume. And the best thing is: the data volume is growing by 10 gigabytes every year. After a minimum term of 24 months, you are then at 90 gigabytes per month (at 300 Mbit/s). Of course, with this offer you also benefit from a telephone and SMS flat rate in all German networks. However, the one-off and monthly costs are slightly higher than for the S23. You pay a one-time fee of 308.99 euros for down payment and employment as well as 42.99 euros per month for the bundle of device and tariff.

The contract for the S23 Plus at a glance

Contract: O2 Mobile L Data volume: 70 gigabytes (growing by ten gigabytes every year) Telephone flat rate: and SMS-Flatrate: and Monthly charges: 42,99 Euro One-time costs: 308.99 euros for connection and deposit Minimum term: 24 Fun

Is the offer worth it?

Should you hit this deal? Definitive! The total costs of 1340.75 euros are high, but justified – especially when you consider the extensive included services. This becomes even clearer if you subtract the device costs from the total costs. For the S23 Plus you currently pay around 935.00 euros. So only 405.75 euros (equivalent to 16.91 euros per month) remain for the tariff. For 70 gigabytes of data volume and a telephone and SMS flat rate, this is a more than fair rate.

There is also an exciting contract for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This is how the smartphone at Media Markt is in combination with the tariff Telekom Magenta Mobil M 5G* available. The following services are included: 20 gigabytes of data volume at 300 Mbit/s as well as a telephone and SMS flat rate in all German networks. Cost: 59.95 euros per month and a one-time fee of 148.99 euros for down payment and connection. With this offer, too, you can secure a EUR 50 exchange bonus if you send an SMS with “Bonus” to the number 22234.

The contract for the S23 Ultra at a glance

Contract: Telekom Magenta Mobil M 5G Data volume: 20 Gigabyte Telephone flat rate: and SMS-Flatrate: and Monthly charges: 59,95 Euro One-time costs: 148.99 euros for connection and deposit Minimum term: 24 Fun A notice: Secure a EUR 50.00 switching bonus

Is the offer worth it?

If you add up all the costs, you get a total of 1587.79 euros, which corresponds to an effective monthly rate of 66.16 euros. But: Even with this deal, it’s worth checking what’s left after deducting the exchange bonus and the device price (currently you can buy the S23 Ultra from 979.00 euros). You only pay 558.79 euros or 23.28 euros per month for the tariff. That’s not a bad rate either for 20 gigabytes and an all-network flat rate.

What can the Samsung Galaxy S23 do?

Although the Samsung Galaxy S23 does not offer any groundbreaking innovations compared to its predecessor, it does come with some exciting updates. These include, for example:

Optimized connectivity with other Samsung devices

Super HDR for video recording

Recording in 8K at 30 frames per second

2.5 times more light absorption than the Galaxy S22

Optimized autofocus with Super Quad Focus

Nightography for clear shots in low light

More powerful battery for all models (3900 mAh for the S23, 4700 mAh for the S23 Plus and 5000 mAh for the S23 Ultra)

New, stronger Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

Eight CPU cores

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Is it worth the upgrade?

If you already use a Samsung Galaxy S22, you can probably save yourself the upgrade to the S23. Although the S23 is undoubtedly an excellent smartphone, the innovations are too small compared to its predecessor to justify an upgrade. However, if you use an even older model, you can switch to the S23 with a clear conscience. A significantly cheaper alternative could also be the now one year old S22, the price of which has fallen again with the release of the successor. You can read more about this here:



