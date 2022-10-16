Original title: The original coach 9 three points Chen Yingjun cut 23+6+8 Jeremy Lin was frozen in Guangzhou and lost to Shanxi

On October 16, Beijing time, the 2022-2023 CBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. Among them, the Shanxi team defeated the Guangzhou team 108-102, ushering in a 2-game winning streak. Jeremy Lin did not play in this game, Chen Yingjun scored 23 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists, while 5 players in the Shanxi team scored in double figures, and the original coach made 9 three-pointers and contributed 27 points.

Four quarters score (Guangzhou team behind): 31-36, 26-22, 24-21, 27-23. Shanxi Team: Yuan Shuai 27 points and 2 rebounds, Zhang Ning 16 points and 5 rebounds, Feld 18 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists, Chang Lin 12 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists, Xing Zhiqiang 9 points and 6 rebounds, Weems 19 points, Han Peiyu 7 point. Guangzhou team: Chen Yingjun 23 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, Wang Zhengbo 10 points, Mason 15 points and 3 rebounds, Tian Yuheng 8 points and 5 rebounds, Bell 16 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists, Li Yanzhe 14 points.

In this campaign, Zhu Mingzhen of the Guangzhou team continued to miss the game due to injury. After the opening, Li Yanzhe dunked, Tian Yuheng made a steal and then made a layup, Xing Zhiqiang hit a three-point chase, and Feld made two singles hits, and Shanxi stopped Guangzhou 7-6. Zhang Ning and Bell grabbed the position at the basket. The two pushed each other, and Bell directly pushed Zhang Ning down. In the end, Zhang Ning received a technical foul, and Bell committed a physical foul. In less than 4 minutes of the start, Zhang Ning led the third offense, Yuan Shuai and Xing Zhiqiang hit three points successively, and the Shanxi team played a small climax of 8-2. Chen Yingjun made a breakthrough for a layup, Tian Yuheng made a second attack, plus Bell’s chasing 3 points, the Guangzhou team regained the lead. Weems made two free throws, Chen Yingjun hit a 3-pointer, and he contributed 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in a single quarter. With Mason hitting a three-pointer at the buzzer, the Guangzhou team led the Shanxi team 36-31 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Mason hit another three-pointer to stop the Shanxi team. After the timeout, Chen Yingjun made a steal for a layup, expanding the point difference to 10 points, while the original coach stopped the bleeding with a three-pointer from the bottom corner. Since then, the Shanxi team has been attacking continuously. The team only scored 4 points in the first 6 minutes, but the Guangzhou team completed a 13-4 attack wave under the leadership of Chen Yingjun, expanding the point difference to 14 points. After that, Yuan Shuai hit a 3-pointer, and he became the main offensive point of the Shanxi team. In this quarter, he scored 12 points, and one person led the team to reduce the point difference to within 5 points. In the last 5 seconds, Xing Zhiqiang hit a three-pointer, and the Shanxi team chased the score to 57-58 at the end of halftime. Yuan Shuai contributed 18 points in two quarters.

In the third quarter, the Guangzhou team started shooting consecutively, the team only scored 1 point in the first 2 minutes, and Feld made a backhand layup, and the Shanxi team successfully overtook the score. Chen Yingjun ended the Guangzhou team’s sports battle. Yuan Shuai scored another 3 points. His score exceeded the 20-point mark. At the same time, he also assisted Feld to hit the buzzer and layup. Chang Lin ended up with 3 fouls on his back. Wang Zhengbo took an empty basket to tie the score to 68. Weems scored in a single, and Liu Jiaxin’s point guard made a three-pointer, and the two teams took the lead alternately. Li Yanzhe committed a foul on the inside, but he also received his fifth personal foul. Weems scored 10 points in this section with a penalty. After three quarters, the Shanxi team with 4 players scored in double figures with 81-79 lead by 3 points.

In the last quarter, Bell made a layup after a steal, Weems scored two dunks in a row, Chen Yingjun hit a 3-pointer, and then he assisted Liu Jiaxin to eat cake, and the Guangzhou team overtook 86-85. Zhang Ning stepped back and made a mid-range shot, and Feld hit a three-pointer to stop the Guangzhou team. Although Chen Yingjun made an emergency stop mid-range shot, Yuan Shuai made another three-pointer from the open position. With Zhang Ning’s layup, the Shanxi team led 101-92 by 9 points. In the last 5 minutes, Li Yanzhe led the sixth offense, Mason stormed the inside to score, and the original coach hit the ninth three-pointer to widen the point difference to 10 points. Although Chen Yingjun relied on his personal ability to score, Zhang Ning made a mid-range shot to seal the victory. Feld received a technical foul for diving. In the end, the Shanxi team defeated the Guangzhou team 108-102, ushering in a 2-game winning streak.

Shanxi team starting: Xing Zhiqiang, Feld, Chang Lin, Yuan Shuai, Zhang Ning

Guangzhou team starting: Chen Yingjun, Tian Yuheng, Cui Yongxi, Bell, Li Yanzhe

