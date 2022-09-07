Two rounds postponed, peak battle is imminent

Wuhan three towns face off against Shandong Taishan in advance

□Chutian Metropolis Daily Jimu News reporter Xu Ping

On September 5, the 2022 Chinese Super League Committee issued an official announcement saying that due to the recent pressure on the epidemic prevention and control work in some Chinese Super League divisions, in order to ensure the safety of the participants and the orderly progress of the competition, the 6 games of the 17th round have been postponed. This includes the match between Wuhan Three Towns and Cangzhou Lions, and before that, the 16th round match against Changchun Yatai has also been postponed. If there are no new adjustments, the Wuhan Three Towns team will usher in the 18th round of the peak matchup with Shandong Taishan team ahead of schedule.

Break the streak

On the evening of August 28, in a match in the 15th round, the Wuhan Three Towns scored twice with Malcon’s brace and Edmilson, He Chao, and Davidson’s goals, 5:1 at the Wuhan Sports Center. Victory over the Shenzhen team, won 12 consecutive victories, and continued to rank first in the Chinese Super League standings with 14 wins and 1 draw with 43 points.

According to the original schedule, Wuhan Three Towns will play against Changchun Yatai in the 16th round. If they can play a triumphant song, their winning streak will reach 13 games, tying the longest winning streak in the history of the Chinese Super League, and this record was created by Shandong Luneng, the predecessor of Shandong Taishan Team, in the 2006 season. . In the 2019 season, Guangzhou Evergrande Team once also tied this record. According to the strength comparison and the current state, the Wuhan Three Towns team is very hopeful to achieve this goal in Changchun.

When facing the weaker Cangzhou Lions in the 17th round, the Wuhan Three Towns team is expected to pursue their victory and expand the longest winning streak in the Chinese Super League to 14 games. However, the postponement of these two rounds disrupted the pace of the Wuhan Three Towns team’s new record in the Super League.

Usher in the strongest test

As planned, the 18th round of the game will kick off on September 13. The Wuhan Three Towns team will play against Shandong Taishan team on the evening of the 14th. This is also the peak duel between the top two teams in the Chinese Super League. After losing 1:2 to Shanghai Shenhua, Shandong Taishan, who had played more than one round, failed to come close to the top of the table and fell behind Wuhan Three Towns by 4 points. In this game, Shandong Taishan will definitely take advantage of the home game. Leigh wins a battle of righteousness.

As the champion team last season, the strong Shandong Taishan team naturally set the goal of defending the title, but their road to defending the title has not been smooth since the first round. After a disastrous defeat to Songshan Longmen in Henan, Shandong Taishan team achieved a strong 9-game winning streak after entering the right track. However, with the Shanghai Shenhua team, they fell again. After the game, the head coach of Shandong Taishan team, Hao Wei, also said that he “lost a game that should not have been lost”.

On the other hand, the Wuhan Three Towns team, as newly-promoted horses, not only wrote a 12-game winning streak, but they are also the only unbeaten team in the Chinese Super League. In the face of Shandong Taishan team, Wuhan Sanzhen team also hopes to have a wrench with this strongest opponent. This game may become a watershed, and to a certain extent, it will determine the ownership of the championship.