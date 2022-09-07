That education, from primary school to university, is on the agenda of politicians seems like good news. That those who administer or who will then have to do it if they deal with it suggests an enlightened political class that deals with all the issues gradually. None of this in reality, a few days after the vote every topic, indeed every pretext, is good for diving into current affairs and propaganda. Because that’s what it is, hoping nobody gets offended. So it happens that today, Tuesday 6 September, simultaneously throughout Italy, from 13, the entrance test for the single-cycle master’s degree courses in Medicine and Surgery and Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics (in Italian because then there will be also the one in English). How could politics not dive deep into the subject?

It is the Rector, Professor Daniela Mapelli, who elegantly makes us understand how much the debate is an end in itself. She does not use strong terms but she is very clear in explaining why what is talked about in the electoral stands is so far from reality and that the approach of the majority is demagogic, populist and indifferent. He does not use these terms, which we allow ourselves to use, but it is very clear what he means: “If all these more than three thousand candidates were to enter medicine, we would have neither the classrooms, nor the teachers, nor the laboratories and nor the places where do the internship for them. I think that the solution is not to abolish the restricted number in medicine but instead to use terms such as programming and investment. If there is a need for doctors today, we are not solving it today because it takes at least eleven years to train a doctor, between course of study and specialization ». So it takes much more, and just those who frequent the parliament or want to attend it should know these things.

In Padua there are 3,119 members. There are 2,131 women and 988 men. To welcome them, there is also the Magnificent Rector of the University, Professor Daniela Mapelli. At noon, an hour earlier then, you greeted those who will participate in the test to enter the University you represent. There are 428 places available, divided between 340 in Padua and 88 in Treviso. The test lasts 100 minutes and consists of 60 multiple choice questions, there are five possible options. Twenty-three of biology, fifteen of chemistry and thirteen of physics and mathematics, for a maximum score of 90 points. Young people from all over the Veneto and beyond. From Chioggia as from Castelfranco, but also many Paduans. Hopefully, six years of study and then specialization await him. About eleven years to become what they dream of in a country that is not good at indulging the wishes of its young people. But this, in fact, has been around for a while.