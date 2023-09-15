The players stand up: uncertainty reigns in Las Rozas

It’s over. The words she used Alexia Putellas to start a revolution without knowing it after Rubiales’ speech at the last Assembly on August 25 are the same ones that a total of 39 footballers used to stand up and let the Federation and the entire World know that the changes made are insufficient.

The statement arrived half an hour before four in the afternoon yesterday, the time at which Montse Tomé She had to be introduced as the new national coach and give her first call-up, for the first two days of the Nations League, against Sweden (on the 22nd) and against Switzerland (on the 26th). There was no list. There was no presentation. There was no press conference. There will not be until further notice, although time passes and the date of the next concentration, scheduled for next Monday, approaches.

The Federation had to back down. The players had let them know that they continued in their position of not being selectable and that they were going to publish a statement explaining, point by point, the reasons for the resignation and the changes that they considered basic, something that the media and public opinion take them. asking – practically demanding – for a year.

Discrepancies aside

The forcefulness of the statement was the reason for the differences among the group of players, who met several times during the week and agreed on this joint message on Thursday night. Some considered that the dismissal of Jorge Vilda and the resignation of Rubiales were a good starting point. And others – the majority – that if they were satisfied with these two movements they were going to lose a golden opportunity to fight for real, deep and structural changes.

The majority understood that they had to go hand in hand, so that a division did not occur like the one a year ago that only harmed them, that unity is strength and that only together they could achieve it. The World Cup participants, those called up on the pre-list and the other twelve who, either by their own decision or by technical decision, were not selected in the preparation of the World Cup, signed the statement. All but three: Claudia Zornozawho announced, minutes later, that he was retiring from the national team; Athenea del Castillo, who did not comment on the matter; and Sheila Garciawho published a message individually and on their social networks stating that “wearing the national team’s shirt is above the people who govern, direct or manage the Federation at all times.”

Zero tolerance and structural changes

The players ask for “zero tolerance towards those people who, from a position within the RFEF, have had, incited, hidden or applauded attitudes that go against the dignity of women.” Also, “forceful changes” in leadership within the Federation, especially in the area of ​​women’s football, such as the restructuring of the women’s football organization chart, the restructuring of the presidential cabinet and General Secretariat –Andrew Fields-, resignation of the president of the RFEF -reference to Luis Rubialesno a Pedro Rocha-, restructuring of the communication and marketing area -due to the non-consensual dissemination of false declarations of Jenni Hermoso– and restructuring of the integrity department, headed by Miguel García Caba.

The parties involved continue to negotiate and time is running out, more for the Federation – with the Nations League around the corner – than for the players. We’ll see what happens in the next few hours.