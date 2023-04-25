The president of Atalanta ‘thanks to the fans and Bergamo’ – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BERGAMO, APRIL 25 – “Thank you fans, thank you Bergamo”.



It is the title chosen by Atalanta for the open letter from president Antonio Percassi the day after the 3-1 home victory over Roma which relaunched the European ambitions of the Bergamo-based club.



“I can’t help but get excited every time Atalanta takes the field, sensations that are always very strong because I have Atalanta in my heart, being above all a fan. Yesterday’s evening at the Gewiss Stadium was nothing short of a special evening: the team, overcoming Roma, won a really important match and gave everyone immense satisfaction”, reads the text. Percassi above all wants to praise the crowd: “What made this success unique, however, was the warmth and passion of all of you Atalantini fans, who never failed to show your support. Last night we suffered, we rejoiced, we exulted. all together, always and more than ever united by those two colors that we like so much, black and blue. Thank you Atalantini fans, from the bottom of my heart. Thank you Bergamo, it’s always a pride to represent our city.” (HANDLE).

