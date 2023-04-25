Home » Video: a car fell from a third floor in El Poblado de Medellín
A car in El Poblado de Medellín fell from the third floor of the Belmonte building. The incident was recorded on video and in a few hours it went viral. Apparently, the driver got out of the spectacular accident and managed to get out of the vehicle by his own means.

The event occurred in the San Diego sector and the cause of the accident would have been the lack of skill of the driver. So far it has been ruled out that it was due to drunkenness and the vehicle had all the documentation in order.

The vehicle was parked on the third floor of a building and fell on Carrera 43 with Calle 29, in the southwestern sector of Medellín. According to the Medellín Risk Management Department, the driver only had minor injuries and was treated by relief agencies and the Medellín Health Secretariat, without having to be taken to a care center.

In the video you can see the wall of the demolished parking lot, as well as the vegetation located in the lower part that received the rubble and the fall of the vehicle.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

