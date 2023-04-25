Marína Gálisová: Is Robert Fico in favor of Ukraine joining the EU? | Opinions | .a week

what would happen if Fico’s “peace plan” came to fruition? If Ukraine stopped receiving weapons from the world, what would follow? The war would necessarily move to our territory after a certain time. Because Ukraine will not survive without help – and will cease to be the buffer that also protects us, the citizens of Slovakia, from Russian aggression. So Fico does not wish peace for Ukraine or for us. He wishes us war.

Fico pretends not to see what Putin would do if his army and his mercenaries went through Ukraine like a knife through butter. But there is only one truth: in that case, Putin would attack Poland, he would attack Slovakia, he would almost certainly attack Hungary as well (or he would conclude a humiliating agreement with it without a fight, which would only confirm the vassal status of the Hungarians vis-a-vis the Kremlin).