the program for Monday 29 May

Spectators attended Stefanos Tsitsipas’ victory on Sunday May 28 in the first round of Roland-Garros 2023. CHRISTOPHE ENA / AP

The first round of the 2023 edition of Roland-Garros began on Sunday and will continue until Tuesday. Monday, May 28, the favorites of the men’s draw will begin to tread the Parisian clay court.

In men, the event of the day is the entry into the running of the two favorites of the tournament, the world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz and the Serbian Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard will play his first match against Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli on the Suzanne-Lenglen court, while Djokovic will take center stage honors, where he will challenge American Aleksandar Kovacevic. Also note the start of the tournament of the promising Félix Auger-Aliassime (n° 10) against the experienced Fabio Fognini.

On the women’s side, the main headliner will be French. Caroline Garcia will take over from Novak Djokovic on center court, where she will face Chinese Wang Qiang. The Czech Peter Kvitov (n° 10) will face the Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and Belinda Bencic (#12) will play against Elina Avanesyan.

Besides Caroline Garcia, there will be Blues everywhere on the courts this Monday. Alexandre Mueller will end the day in front of Jannik Sinner (No. 8), on the occasion of the first night of the fortnight on the Philippe-Chatrier court. The French hopefuls will also be out: Arthur Son will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 29), and Luca Van Assche will cross swords with Marco Cecchinato.

The program of the Philippe-Chatrier court

From 11:45 am

Karolina Pliskova (RTC, serial number 16)-Sloane Stephens (EU)

Novak Djokovic (SRB, tête de series n° 3)-Aleksandar Kovacevic (EU)

Caroline Garcia (FRA, seeded n°5)-Wang Qiang (CHI)

Not before 8:15 p.m.

Jannik Sinner (ITA, seeded n°8)-Alexandre Müller (FRA)

The program of the Suzanne-Lenglen court

From 11 a.m.

Benoît Paire (FRA)-Cameron Norrie (RU, seeded n°14)

Elina Avanesyan-Belinda Bencic (SUI, title number 12)

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP, series number 1)-Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Petra Kvitova (RTC, seeded n° 10)-Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

The program of the Simonne-Mathieu court

From 11 a.m.

Kayla Day (US)-Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN, serial number 10)-Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Elina Svitolina (UKR)-Martina Trevisan (ITA, serial number 26)

Arthur Fils (FRA)-Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP, seeded No. 29)

The program of the court no 4

From 11 a.m.

Caty Mcnally (EU)-Ana Bogdan (ROU)

Christopher O’Connell (AUS) – Taro Daniel (JAP)

Hamad Medjedovic (SRB)-Marcos Giron (EU)

Nao Hibino (JAP)-Anna-Lena Friedsam (ALL)

The program of the court no 5

From 11 a.m.

Juncheng Shang (CHI)-Juan Pablo Varillas (PER)

Rebecca Marino (CAN)-Diana Schneider

Peyton Stearns (EU)-Katerina Siniakova (RTC)

Zhizhen Zhang (CHI)-Dusan Lajovic (SRB)

The program of the court no 6

From 11 a.m.

Ilya Ivashka-Alex de Minaur (AUS, seeded No. 18)

Marketa Vondrousouva (RTC)-Alycia Parks (EU)

Dominic Thiem (AUT)-Pedro Cachin (ARG)

Veronika Kudermetova (tête de série n° 11) – Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVQ)

The program of the court no 7

From 11 a.m.

Brandon Nakashima (EU)-Denis Shapovalov (CAN, serial number 26)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)-Maryna Zanevska (BEL)

Filip Krajinovic (SRB)-Frances Tiafoe (EU, seeded No. 12)

Jelena Ostapenko (LET, seeded No. 17)-Tereza Martincova (RTC)

The program of the court no 8

From 11 a.m.

Dayana Yastremska (UKR)-Donna Vekic (CRO, seeded #22)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)-Aslan Karatsev

Aliona Bolsova (ESP)-Kristina Kucova (SVQ)

Daniel Altmaier (ALL)-Marc Abdrea Huesler (SUI)

The program of the court no 9

From 11 a.m.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova-Linda Fruhvirtova (RCT)

Jack Draper (RU)-Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

Botic of the Sand Scallop (NED, tête n° 25)-Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG)

Anna Blinkova-Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL)

The program of the court no 12

From 11 a.m.

Anett Kontaveit (EST)-Bernarda Pera (EU)

Roberto Bautista (ESP, serial number 19)-Yibing Wu (CHN)

Borna Coric (CRO, serial tete n° 15)-Federico Coria (ARG)

Ekaterina Alexandrova (serial number 23)-Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)

The program of the court no 13

From 11 a.m.

Bernabe Zapata (ESP, tête de série n° 32) – Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Varvara Gracheva-Dalma Galfi (HON)

Jiri Lehecka (RCT) – Jan-Lennard Struff (ALL, tête de série n° 21)

Simona Waltert (SUI)-Elizabeth Mandlik (EU)

The program of the court no 14

From 11 a.m.

Kaia Kanepi (EST)-Madison Keys (EU, seeded No. 20)

Stan Wawrinka (SUI)-Albert Romas-Vinolas (ESP)

Tatjana Maria (ALL)-Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRE)

Luca Van Assche (FRA)-Marco Cecchinato (ITA)