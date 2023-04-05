Home Sports The province’s sports front held the mobilization meeting of the Asian Games swearers-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
The province's sports front held the mobilization meeting of the Asian Games

The province’s sports front held the mobilization meeting of the Asian Games

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-05 07:20

Daily Business Daily News Yesterday, the province’s sports front held the Asian Games Pledge Mobilization Conference. In the main venue of Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College, more than 700 people made sonorous oaths.

At the scene, kayaking world champion Ji Bowen made a statement on behalf of the athletes. Swimming Olympic champion Wang Shun issued a proposal of “be a good host and contribute to the Asian Games” to the people of the whole province.

The convening of the swearing-in mobilization meeting marks that the province’s sports system has entered the final stage of preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games. In the overall task of preparing for the Asian Games, the province’s sports system undertakes the three key tasks of organizing the meeting, organizing the competition and participating in the competition. The responsibility is heavy, the task is arduous, and the mission is glorious. A great opportunity for the construction of a strong province.

In the future, the province’s sports front will refine and improve the venue operation plan one by one in accordance with the requirements of “flat command, localized responsibility, and venue-oriented operation”, further understand the rules of running games, run-in the working mechanism, train the operation team, and improve the ability to deal with . The sports departments of the host city Hangzhou and the co-host cities Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing, and Jinhua must mobilize all resources and mobilize all forces to do a good job in event organization and service guarantee.

See also  It is difficult for the Chinese Super League to start this month, and the selection of the division is expected to come out early next week.

On the same day, the conference also presented flags to the principals of the sports departments of the host city and 5 co-host cities, as well as the chief principals of 4 provincial sports training units including Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College and the provincial Huanglong Sports Center, the organizer. In addition to the main venue, the swearing-in mobilization meeting set up sub-venues in the Provincial Water Sports Management Center, the Provincial Shooting Archery Bicycle Sports Management Center and the Provincial Huanglong Sports Center.

Source: Daily Business Daily Author: Correspondent Jin Wanjun Reporter Zhou Yufei Photography Yu Mingang Guo Xiaowei

