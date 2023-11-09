the QuattroR fund is in the running

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, a coffee big famous for the Segafredo brand, is reportedly discussing a capital increase and the entry of a private equity fund.

The company aims to strengthen its national and international business through the introduction of new resources. The QuattroR fund would have an advantage among the financial entities taken into consideration for this investment, as it specializes in supporting large Italian companies.

Talks with QuattroR began weeks ago and are still ongoing.

We read from The Insider of Il Sole 24 ore: «the Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group company, a world leader in the production, processing and distribution of roasted coffee, has broken its covenants (i.e. the binding clauses of a capital nature) defined with the creditor banks, with the need therefore to renegotiate them . Today Zanetti’s balance sheet indicates a debt of around 350 million euros.”

