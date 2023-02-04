Home Sports the reaction of LeBron James
Sports

the reaction of LeBron James

by admin
the reaction of LeBron James

News that took everyone by surprise, especially now that things between the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving seemed to have settled down for several weeks: the former Cavaliers player, not satisfied with the offer received from the New York team for his renewal, has made it known that he wants to leave the team before the deadline of February 9th – otherwise, as a free agent, he will switch franchises in the summer, leaving the Nets with nothing. A complicated situation to manage, but which immediately led to many chain reactions: the one that obviously attracted everyone’s attention is LeBron James, Irving’s former teammate and main suspect to become the next to convince one of the NBA’s most talented point guards to pick the Lakers. The two emoticons chosen for his tweet leave enormous room for interpretation, so much so that Kyle Kuzma (ironic, but not too much) even talks about tempering by James.

The Lakers offer for Irving: Westbrook and the two first round picks in the Draft

see also


Kyrie Irving is asking for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets

Now that the dances have officially opened – complete with a countdown in a real race against time to catch Kyrie Irving – the Lakers have decided to go immediately without failputting on the plate the only two valuable pieces available to a franchise that has invested a lot to try to win right away: the two first-round picks in the 2027 and 2029 drafts, which combined with Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract could be the basic package to convince the Nets (the yellow-purples would like to make at least one of the two choices “protected”, in order to be protected if that call ends up in the top-5). The intention of the Los Angeles team is to ask the Lakers not only for Irving, but also for another useful piece to lengthen the rotation – we are talking about Joe Harris – to complete the team and aim for the NBA title. If in Brooklyn they are not satisfied with the offer, the Lakers are already moving to bring in other teams and include other players in a three-way exchange: in short, the idea that Irving can wear the yellow-violet shirt as early as next week appears far from remote.

You may also like

Fernandez’s debut is not enough, Chelsea 0-0 with...

Thailand Open: Heather Watson beaten by Wang Xinyu...

«Surreal market, never been consulted»- breaking latest news

Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet...

Brazil sends an aircraft carrier full of asbestos...

Jorge Sampaoli (Sevilla FC) criticizes the exorbitant prices...

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says sport ‘should...

Chelsea: ‘Why no striker?’ – ‘patience’ needed at...

Davis Cup 2023 results: Cameron Norrie brings Great...

Even the Phoenix Suns interested in Kyrie Irving

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy