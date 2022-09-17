Good the third day. Dolomiti Bellunesi beats Torviscosa in advance of the third day of Serie D and gets its first points of the season. Deserved the 2-0 with which the team of coach Lucio Brando beat the Friulians at the “Zugni Tauro” stadium in Feltre, thanks to the goals in the initial fraction by De Paoli (eurogol) and Artioli. The recovery becomes almost an academy, with some untapped opportunities and reduced dangers in the defensive phase. Torviscosa who among other things closes in 10 for the expulsion due to a double yellow card from Zetto. So the streak of consecutive defeats of the blancos is interrupted, taking the right enthusiasm in view of the next matches. Now, due to the postponement of the fourth day due to political elections, the Dolomiti Bellunesi will return to the field on Wednesday 28th in Bolzano against Virtus.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES – TORVISCOSA 2-0.

BELLUNO DOLOMITES (4-2-3-1): Virvilas; Pasqualino, Conti, Pettinà, Macchioni (54 ‘Toniolo); Casella (68 ‘Onescu), De Carli (73’ Faraon); De Paoli, Artioli, Alex Cossalter (78 ‘Estevez); Svidercoschi (73 ‘Corbanese). Available: Saccon, Sommacal, Cucchisi, Arcopinto. Coach Lucio Brando.

TORVISCOSA (4-3-2-1): Fabris; Toso, Tuniz, Felipe, Cucchiaro; Zuliani (46 ‘Garbero), Grudina (86’ Boschetti), Zetto; Bertoni (83 ‘Rigo), Oman (61’ Borsetta); Ciriello (89 ‘Specogna). Available: Ioan, Curumi, Bozzo, Tomadini. Coach Fabio Pittilino.

Referee: Schmid of Rovereto. Assistants: Minniti from Merano, Nikolic from Merano.

Rarely: 29′ De Paoli, 35′ Artioli.

Note: approximately 500 spectators. Angles 3-4. Ammoniti De Paoli, De Carli, Artioli, Alex Cossalter (D), Zuliani, Zetto, Ciriello (T). Sent off at 70 ‘Zetto (T) for a double yellow card. The coach of Torviscosa Pittilino was sent off in the 73rd minute for protests. Recovery 1 ‘pt, 6’ st