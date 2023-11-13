The results of the 12th matchday of Serie A

Federico Dimarco after the goal against Frosinone (Marco Luzzani/Getty Images) Sport Sunday 12 November 2023

The last round of the championship before the international break ended with a victory for Inter, who remain first in the standings above Juventus

The twelfth day of the 2023/2024 Serie A football championship was played between Friday 10 and Sunday 12 November. It was the last before the international break and ended on Sunday with Inter’s victory in the evening match against Frosinone. During the day the Rome derby ended in a draw and Napoli were beaten at home by Empoli. On Saturday, however, Milan drew in Lecce and Juventus won at home against Cagliari. After this round, Serie A will return to the field on the weekend between 25 and 27 November with the thirteenth matchday matches: among these there will be Juventus-Inter.

Friday 10th

18.30

Sassuolo-Salernitana 2-2

20.45

Genoa-Verona 1-0

Saturday 11

15.00

Lecce-Milan 2-2

18.00

Juventus-Cagliari 2-1

20.45

Monza-Turin 1-1

Sunday 12th

12.30

Naples-Empoli 0-1

15.00

Udinese-Atalanta 1-1

Fiorentina-Bologna 2-1

18.00

Lazio-Rome 0-0

20.45

Inter-Frosinone 2-0

The championship standings after the 12th day:

Inter 31 Juventus 29 Milan 23 Napoli 21 Atalanta 20 Fiorentina 20 Bologna 18 Roma 18 Monza 17 Lazio 17 Torino 16 Frosinone 15 Lecce 14 Genoa 14 Sassuolo 12 Udinese 11 Empoli 10 Cagliari 9 Verona 8 Salernitana 5

