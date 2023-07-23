the route of the last stage between Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and the Champs-Elysées

The profile of the 21st stage of the Tour de France 2023. ASO

As tradition dictates, the Tour de France 2023 will have its epilogue on the Champs-Elysées, in Paris, on Sunday July 23. And as often, too, this 21st stage will have no influence on the general classification as 7 min 29 s separate the yellow jersey, Jonas Vingegaard, from his runner-up, Tadej Pogacar.

The runners will therefore undoubtedly take advantage of the 115 kilometers between Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and the Champs-Elysées to recover from their emotions of the last few days, before the teams of sprinters begin to put themselves in battle order to try to afford a prestigious success. The green jersey, Jasper Philipsen, will certainly try to raise his arms there again, he who won in 2022, and who is chasing a fifth victory in this 110th edition.

The route is “designed in a nod to the 2024 Paris Games, whose events in all cycling disciplines will be held largely in the Yvelines”, specifies the director of the Tour, Christian Prudhomme. Olympic Games which will force the event to relocate its arrival next summer. For the first time since 1975, the epilogue of the Tour will not be held on “the most beautiful avenue in the world“, but in Nice, with an individual time trial.

