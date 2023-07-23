“Lost 2 million, at least 15 with the virus”

The Editorial Board Sunday 23 July 2023, 09:00

Tonight, at 4 Italian time, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, thefriendly Between Juventus e Barcelona. Il intestinal virus which affected the Blaugrana players, however, forced the Spanish club to raise the white flag and therefore cancel the event.

Empty stands, ticket costs to be returned and a lot of disappointment for the fans who couldn’t wait to watch the match between the two teams.

Juve-Barcelona cancelara: how many millions up in smoke!

As estimated by the Spanish press, they would be around two million euros lost for not playing the game. A major economic loss. The azulgrana have taken action to move the match against the black and white to Monday but the double concert of Taylor Swift at Levi’s Stadium he dashed all hope. The preparation times of the structure for such an event are long, therefore nothing friendly.

Juve takes to football: McKennie takes everyone for a walk!

Barcelona stopped by the intestinal virus: the details

Meanwhile, again according to Spanish sources, there would be at least 15 Barcelona players affected by viral gastroenteritis. In the press release, the club spoke of problems of viral origin: therefore the hypothesis of food in bad conditions was avoided. The first to be hit would have been Koundé. The virus then would have spread rapidly and among the names of the players affected there would also be Balde, Erica Garcia and the new signing Oriol Romeu. Xavi would not have been infected but some of his staff would. Some culé executives already at the airport to head to Santa Clara, however, had to return to the hotel.

Juve, no Barcelona: here’s training at Levi’s Stadium

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

