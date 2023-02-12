Beijing News Sports | Reporter Zhuo Ran
On February 10th, Beijing time, the FIVB released the schedule for the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League. The Chinese women’s volleyball team will successively participate in the competitions in Nagoya, Japan, Hong Kong, China, and Suwon, South Korea.
According to the schedule, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will usher in the first match of this year’s World Women’s Volleyball League on May 31, against Brazil.
A total of 16 teams participated in this year’s World Women’s Volleyball League, and the top eight teams in the standings will participate in the annual finals held in the United States in mid-July.
The Chinese women’s volleyball team schedule is as follows (Beijing time):
First stop (Nagoya Station, Japan)
At 17:00 on May 31st, China vs. Brazil
June 2, 12:10 Chinese team vs German team
June 3rd 14:40 China vs Netherlands
June 4th at 18:10 Japan vs China
The second stop (Hong Kong, China)
June 13 at 20:30 China vs Canada
June 16 at 20:30 Bulgaria vs China
June 17 at 20:30 Poland vs China
June 18 at 20:30 Italian team vs Chinese team
The third stop (Suwon Station, South Korea)
The schedule has not been updated yetReturn to Sohu to see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.