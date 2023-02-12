Home Sports The schedule of the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League is announced.
Original title: 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League schedule announced Chinese women’s volleyball team’s first match against Brazil

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Zhuo Ran

On February 10th, Beijing time, the FIVB released the schedule for the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League. The Chinese women’s volleyball team will successively participate in the competitions in Nagoya, Japan, Hong Kong, China, and Suwon, South Korea.

According to the schedule, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will usher in the first match of this year’s World Women’s Volleyball League on May 31, against Brazil.

A total of 16 teams participated in this year’s World Women’s Volleyball League, and the top eight teams in the standings will participate in the annual finals held in the United States in mid-July.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team schedule is as follows (Beijing time):

First stop (Nagoya Station, Japan)

At 17:00 on May 31st, China vs. Brazil

June 2, 12:10 Chinese team vs German team

June 3rd 14:40 China vs Netherlands

June 4th at 18:10 Japan vs China

The second stop (Hong Kong, China)

June 13 at 20:30 China vs Canada

June 16 at 20:30 Bulgaria vs China

June 17 at 20:30 Poland vs China

June 18 at 20:30 Italian team vs Chinese team

The third stop (Suwon Station, South Korea)

The third stop (Suwon Station, South Korea)

The schedule has not been updated yet

