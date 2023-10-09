The season of the Women’s Serie A Volleyball Championships begins – Sport Marketing News

The spotlight is on on the stage of Italian women’s volleyball, with great anticipation for the start of the Serie A Championship. VBTV, Volleyball World‘s official Over-The-Top (OTT) live streaming platform and Official Broadcasteris ready to broadcast all matches of the 2023/2024 season live, bringing the emotions and great challenges scheduled in the arenas to all volleyball fans with high quality content live anytime, anywhere on all devices and on demand.

Alessia Orro, setter of Allianz Vero Volley Milano comments on the start of the competition like this: “Finally it begins! I have positive feelings, I am very happy with the team. The girls work hard in the gym, and that’s the key thing. The best teams in the championship are aiming for the championship, and we are one of them. We have all strengthened, it will be a long and difficult season: we will see what happens“.

Myriam Sylla, spiker of the team, confirms the enthusiasm of her teammate: “I expect a positive season, better than last year. Not that it was a bad season, but I would still like to raise the bar. I’m happy, I can’t wait to get started. I am happy with the team and the new arrivals, we hope that the pitch will also speak“.

The reigning champion team Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano by Daniele Santarelli makes his debut with the newly promoted team Itas Trentinowhich makes its historic debut in the A1 series.

“The expectations and objectives here at Prosecco DOC Imoco are always high, if you play here you want to go all the way in all competitions” – he comments Joanna Wolosz, captain of Prosecco DOC Imoco Volley Conegliano. “We are ready for a season that we know will be very difficult because the level of the opponents has risen significantly and the competition will be increasingly fierce. But we Panthers are still hungry for victories and with our now tested group we will be ready from the first day to battle as we know how.”

The show doesn’t end here: the Florentine derby between the Savino Del Bene Scandicci by coach Massimo Barbolini and The Bisonte Florence.

Ekaterina Antropova, opposite of Savino Del Bene Scandiccihe claims: “For this season the biggest challenge, at least initially, will be finding the right rhythm and balance and at the same time being able to win the important challenges. You have to start from within the team to then be able to achieve results. We will want positive results during the season and it will be a good challenge with all the other teams who have strengthened. In general we see some teams that have changed compared to last season, so it will be interesting to test ourselves”.

Another highly anticipated challenge for this season will make fans experience many emotions: the Piedmont derby tra Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri ’76 e Igor Gorgonzola Novarawhich sees the debut of Lorenzo Bernardi at the helm of the Novara team for his first adventure in women’s volleyball.

Cristina Chirichella, captain of Igor Gorgonzola Novara he claims: “I expect a season full of challenges and a team that has already shown that it has the desire to achieve important results. I’m used to thinking one step at a time: we have to face the double challenge with Casalmaggiore in the Challenge Cup as best we can and do an excellent first round in the championship for the Italian Cup. Along the way we will set new goals as the season progresses.”

