The Serie A forwards who have scored the most league goals in the last two seasons

Mateo Retegui is about to officially become a new Genoa player. The striker of the national team will thus make his debut in Italy and will be able to compete with the best strikers of our tournament. But among those currently in Serie A, who are the players who have scored the most in their respective leagues (cups not included) in the last two seasons? Only the big names (plus a “surprise”) are ahead of the next rossoblù center forward: here is the Top 20

RETEGUI IN GENOA: EXPECTED FOR VISITS AND SIGNATURE

