Home » The Serie A forwards who have scored the most league goals in the last two seasons
Sports

The Serie A forwards who have scored the most league goals in the last two seasons

by admin
The Serie A forwards who have scored the most league goals in the last two seasons

Mateo Retegui is about to officially become a new Genoa player. The striker of the national team will thus make his debut in Italy and will be able to compete with the best strikers of our tournament. But among those currently in Serie A, who are the players who have scored the most in their respective leagues (cups not included) in the last two seasons? Only the big names (plus a “surprise”) are ahead of the next rossoblù center forward: here is the Top 20

RETEGUI IN GENOA: EXPECTED FOR VISITS AND SIGNATURE

See also  Turin Cremonese, Juric: 'Derby with Juve? We can make a good result'

You may also like

Golfer Harman triumphantly won the British Open and...

Former Motagua Player Marcelo Estigarribia Shines in Argentina,...

Kremslehner wins gold at Junior European Championships

Bills: new increases in July

Milan Real Madrid on TV and streaming: where...

“Officially everything is fine, but there are still...

Milinkovic Savic immediately scored in the ‘first’ with...

Only four points separated Helcelet decathletes from winning...

Former Univisión Star Carlos Pavón Finds New Home...

Bol in Diamond League with European hurdles record

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy