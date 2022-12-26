Original title: The smell of gunpowder!Fujian and Guangdong frequently violate physical fouls, Zhao Rui quarreled with the opponent’s bench

On December 26th, Beijing time, the CBA regular season continued, and the match between Guangdong and Fujian was underway.

In the first half of the game, the two teams had many conflicts and malicious fouls.

Fujian player Tian Guisen suspected that he stretched his legs and tripped Guangdong’s Wang Xinkai during the retreat process. After the video was played back, the referee sentenced Tian Guisen to a foul for seizing power and was directly expelled from the field.

Later, because Zhao Rui was dissatisfied with the opponent's actions, he had a quarrel with Fujian's bench and was persuaded by his own players to return; after that, Fujian player Huang Yichao was suspected of being hit in the face by Du Runwang during a shot, and the latter also suffered a physical foul for this.

