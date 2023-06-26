Home » The Spanish women’s soccer team exercises behind open doors in Las Rozas
26/06/2023 and las 21:17 CEST

The team led by Jorge Vilda is in its second week of preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

Next Thursday they will face the Panamanian team in Avilés

The Spanish women’s soccer team is in its second week of preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealanda tournament that will start on July 20 and in which Jorge Vilda’s team will start as one of the favorite teams along with others such as United States, England or Germany.

The Sports City of Las Rozas has hosted this Monday a training session open to the public, where a thousand fans were able to see their favorite players up close and cheer them on for the next World Cup event. Hundreds of shirts and flags were present in the stands throughout the training.

Throughout the session, the players have performed coordination and strength exercises with the ball as well as others more focused on finishing in front of goal. Next Tuesday they will travel to Asturias, because on Thursday will play a friendly against the Panamanian team. Before the expedition, the players will receive a visit from Queen Letizia in the Soccer City of Las Rozas.

One of the names most demanded by the fans has been that of Alexia Putellasa player who is fully recovered from her serious injury and who aspires to be one of the proper names in the World Cup. Misa Rodriguez and Jenni Hermoso they also grabbed the spotlight during the session.

