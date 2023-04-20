Home » The speed skating competitions of the 2026 Olympic Games will take place on the temporary oval in Milan
While in the village near Trento the speed skaters would be on the sidelines of the main Olympic event, after moving to Milan they will be in the city like other ice sports: hockey, figure skating or short track, just like in the previous Winter Olympics. The use of the Lingotto oval in Turin, where the 2006 Olympics were held, was also considered.

For Milan, logistical reasons and the possibility of using ticket packages for various sports in this location decided. “The speed skating rink will only exist for the duration of the competitions, which is a sustainable and innovative strategy that will allow Italy to be a model for the next editions of the Games,” the organizers said. He will immediately begin negotiations with the International Skating Union (ISU) on the technical parameters of the oval.

It will occupy two pavilions in the exhibition area, where the main press center and the international broadcasting center will also be located.

