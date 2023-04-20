Strengthening of smart working in Sardinia, the LAROS project is underway

The training course for the managers of the Sardinia Region involved in the project “LAROS – Lavoro Agile Riforma e organisation Sardegna” entrusted to Formez PA to strengthen the regional administrative capacity to plan, manage, measure and evaluate the advantages offered by smart working.

Over the next few years, the PAs will be required to develop and progressively and gradually apply an innovation and development program that leads to an ordinary smart-working regime. This is not a simple return to “normality”, but a change towards smart working (e-smart) that the emergency experience has only accelerated. The LAROS project will operate in this direction, promoted by the General Directorate of Personnel and implemented by Formez PA, inserting itself among the actions of the Framework Agreement “Accompanying innovation and strengthening the administration to make the policies of the Autonomous Region of Sardinia 2022 effective – 2024”, which was signed between the Sardinia Region and Formez PA in July 2022. Among the critical issues identified in the use of this tool, both with respect to the derogation regime adopted during the pandemic, and with respect to the regulatory safeguards guaranteeing the efficiency of the PA, the generalized absence of information and training initiatives emerges to instruct staff on this new way of carrying out work, as well as the need to measure the impact on productivity, with particular regard to the services provided and user response. Another need represented is to start those processes of organizational transformation, aimed at recognizing greater autonomy and responsibility of the employee, which must be at the center of the adoption of smart working. Therefore, it is a question of enhancing organizational and managerial skills for the development of smart working methods within the regional administration, with reference to both executives and sector managers of the administration, and to all administration personnel through :

the strengthening of the administrative capacity of the Organization in harmony with the methods, the opportunities and the hardware and software tools provided by the new technologies;

the enhancement of the Administration’s ability to organize and schedule its activities in a timely manner by exploiting the advantages offered by smart working;

the improvement of communication skills within the organization and towards stakeholders, also by developing the culture of the Administration as a streamlined body that responds to the needs of the territory and users.

The LAROS project, which mainly intervenes on the aspects of staff trainingintends to activate an innovative approach to rethink the work of the regional administration in a more integrated, collaborative, shared way, according to short, medium and long-term objectives and to recover the indispensable link between the mandate commitments of the Administration and the objectives strategic, on the one hand, and the organizational and procedural arrangements suitable for implementing them, on the other.

The specific goals pursued are: strengthening key managerial skills for smart working; develop digital and specialist skills for organizational change and smart working; improve communication skills within the organization and towards stakeholders; facilitate and develop the activity of the internal training system and review, standardize and test new procedures of general interest.

To achieve these objectives, the project acts on two levels: the first aimed at strengthening the skills of the regional staff (General and Service Managers, Executives, Project Unit Managers, Coordinators, Officials of the Regional DGs); the second level dedicated to the involvement of Regional network of contact persons for training on transversal processes of agile work (for example, document management and accounting management).

Il trainingin which training days will alternate in presence and activities online (synchronous and asynchronous) and laboratory and on-the-job coaching activities, was co-designed with the recipients of the activities. Online training and cooperative and networked work is supported by the platform the e-learning thanks to which the participants will be able not only to access the training contents but also to exchange ideas and provide useful feedback to reach the set objectives and the expected results.

The “LAROS – Agile Work Reform and Organization Sardinia” project is funded by BY ESF Sardegna 2014-2020Axis 4 – Institutional and administrative capacity, within the scope of Specific Objective 11.8 – Strengthening and diffusion of agile work (smart work) in the public and private sector due to the Covid_19 emergency.