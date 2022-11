With a capacity of 60,000 spectators, it was built in the shape of a Bedouin tent. It is a system characterized by the presence of some suites with bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and reserved access to the grandstand. It is the northernmost stadium, located in Al Khor, about 50 km away from Doha. It will host the inaugural match of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador (and 8 other games, including a semi-final).