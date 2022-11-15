“Integration must be built day by day, with patience. We need to continue despite the occasional illusions of going backwards with respect to the challenges we have. Challenges such as that of health, which requires global collaborative integration. Challenges such as that of climate change, migration, the globalized economy, where large players operate totally free from the rules. All commitments that no state is in a position to face alone and require a common commitment ». President Sergio Mattarella said this when speaking at the inauguration of the academic year of the University of Insubria.

“Foreign policy depends on the government”

The Head of State added: “Five years ago the Treaties of Rome were celebrated, obviously it was the government present because foreign policy is the responsibility of the government, but in the evening at the Quirinale I said that there are small countries and countries that have not yet understood to be small because no one, even the oldest, can do it alone ». And then: “Foreign policy belongs to the Government, not to the President of the Republic”.