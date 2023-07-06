the stage of the Marathon Series – Sport Marketing News at the start on the Termillo

Forty-two kilometers of technique, endurance, strength, athleticism, balance and courage: the K42 on Terminillo it’s not just a race, it is a challenge with oneself, with one’s limits, but above all with one of the technically toughest trail courses in Italy, which winds through a wild and impervious territory but with incredible scenery. On 8 and 9 July the circuit of K42 Series Adventure Marathon, the famous off-road marathons circuit returns to the heart of the Rieti ski area bringing the challenge between trail runners from all over the world. Two races scheduled: the K42 Italia, 45km and 3310m of elevation gainwhich will bring the best athletes of the specialty along the tough and fascinating route that starts and ends in Pian de Valli, and there K15 Terminillo, 15km and 1160m of elevation gain. To the winners (male and female) will be given the unique opportunity to participate in one of the stages of the international circuit. Both races are valid as the National Championship ofItalian Association of Sports Culture of Long Trail and Short Trail.

Over two hundred athletes at the start of this fifth edition, including Spanish champions Alvaro Perdomo SchoolCanarian champion of trail running in 2021 and mountain running in 2022, e Estela Guerra Almeida, Canarian champion of mountain running in 2021 and 2022 and vertical kilometer in 2022.

As every year the only Italian stage will kick off the 2023 season of the international K42 Series circuit which will close on November 3rd and 4th with the awaited finale at Villa Langostura, in Patagonia.

Sunday at 7:30 the K42 Italia will start: the route foresees a ring of 45 km and 3310 m D+, with departure and arrival at Pian de’ Valli in Terminillo. In between, the difficult climbs to the Sanctuary of San Giuseppe and the final one towards the airy Sassetelli crest, with a difference in altitude of 700 and 840 meters respectively. Halfway point in the medieval historic center of Leonessa, an ancient village at high altitude.

At 9:00 the departure of the K15 Terminillo, always a ring but of 15 km and 1160 mD+ with departure and arrival from Piazza Pian de’ Valli in Terminillo. The route overlooks all the slopes of Monte Terminillo, covering an initial section in common with the K42, and then going around the north face with a suggestive traverse to reach the Sebastiani refuge. From here you climb the normal route up to the summit of Mount Terminillo at 2217m, then take the sharp ridge that leads to the Rinaldi refuge and plunge headlong into the vertiginous descent that leads back to Pian de’ Valli.

At 9:30 the trekking to the Rinaldi Refuge, solidarity excursion fundraising for “Movement is well-being”, the project by Alcli Giorgio and Silvia ODV, in collaboration with the guides of Terminillo Trekking 360°. The event is also an opportunity for visit a territory to be discovered, that of Terminillo, which speaks of nature and sport at 360 degrees, to be experienced immersed in the typical uncontaminated mountain landscape. The paths that are the theater of the K42 become, throughout the year, a privileged destination for lovers of trekking and trail running, and a training ground for professional athletes