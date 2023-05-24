Home » The start time of the 2023 LPL summer game. This year’s League of Legends LPL summer game schedule and live broadcast schedule-Minnan.com
According to the news on May 24th, today the official LPL event officially announced the start date of this summer game: the 2023 LPL summer game will officially start on May 29th. This is the first summer game in the new decade of LPL.

At present, the LPL teams are still in the transfer period. For example, the support player Ming (Shi Senming) and the AD player GALA (Chen Wei) of the League of Legends division of the RNG e-sports club have officially left the team.

According to the recent schedule of the LPL Summer Split on the Internet, the opening game of the LPL Summer Split will be played against FPX by TT, and there will be a match between BLG and JDG in the first week. Judging from the chart, JDG will play 7 BO3s in the first 15 days of this year’s summer game, including WBG, LNG, OMG, EDG, RNG and other strong teams.

However, here is a reminder that the official schedule has not yet been announced, and the above list is not necessarily the final schedule.

Original title: “League of Legends” 2023 LPL Summer Split will officially start on May 29

