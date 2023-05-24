“Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm” released the real machine preview, returning to the early gameplay of assassination + parkour | 4Gamers

Ubisoft released a new trailer for “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” (Assassin’s Creed Mirage) on the PlayStation Showcase today (25th). In this trailer, we can finally see the performance of the game on the real machine.

As Ubisoft said before, this time “Assassin’s Creed: Visions” is a work that returns to the original intention. In this trailer, it also reflects the assassination-based gameplay. It not only has the parkour like “Assassin’s Creed: Revolution” , and the return of throwing knives, smoke bombs, and aerial assassinations, but also the general combat style.

Assassin’s Creed: Visions, led by Ubisoft’s Bordeaux studio, will take players on a journey to the majestic ninth-century Baghdad. Players will become the new hero Basim, an extraordinary street thief with a mysterious past, who will join Alamu The invisible ones of Alamut embark on a journey to find the answer.

Assassin’s Creed: Visions launches October 12 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.